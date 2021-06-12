PolkaFoundry One Day Volume Reaches $913,656.00 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $913,656.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,982,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

