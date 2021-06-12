Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.34 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $285,853.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.