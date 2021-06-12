Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $$48.07 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

