PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,089.78

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $75,089.78 and approximately $6,927.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

