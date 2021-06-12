PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $202,402.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 84.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00455421 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,916.52 or 1.00078000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00064140 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars.

