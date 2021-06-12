Populous Price Hits $1.77 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $94.07 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

