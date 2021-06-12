Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.98 million and $28,442.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.30 or 0.00798515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.42 or 0.08296876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086796 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

