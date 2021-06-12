PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $17,701.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.90 or 0.06756519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.34 or 0.01635405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00453867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00155934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00684234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00457205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006858 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040630 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,306,225 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

