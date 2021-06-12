PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $13,016.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,632.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.74 or 0.06698139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00447243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.42 or 0.01589584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.08 or 0.00693410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00453351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00040634 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,301,987 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

