Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Potent Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Get Potent Ventures alerts:

About Potent Ventures

Potent Ventures Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company was formerly known as Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc and changed its name to Potent Ventures Inc in April 2021. Potent Ventures Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Potent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.