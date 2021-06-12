Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Potent Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Potent Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.
About Potent Ventures
