Power Index Pool Token Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $634,089.13 and approximately $319.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00008838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00179029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00196076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.01137260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,819.34 or 0.99787213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

