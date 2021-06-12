Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,748 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Perion Network worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

PERI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 190,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,712. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

