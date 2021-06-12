Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,396 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.62. 6,529,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,681. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

