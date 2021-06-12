Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,266 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 964,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,646. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

