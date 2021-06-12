Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,705. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

