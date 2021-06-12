Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $864.27. The company had a trading volume of 441,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,116. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $829.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.