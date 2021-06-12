Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.70. 1,450,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.