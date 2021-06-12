Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. 17,134,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,079,543. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

