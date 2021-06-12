Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 12,680 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 4,112,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,330. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

