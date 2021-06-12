Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 160,116 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,116 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cerus worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CERS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 1,354,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,662 shares of company stock worth $1,602,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

