Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. 2,399,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

