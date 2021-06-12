Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.77. 3,123,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.45 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

