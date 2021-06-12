Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.96. 7,389,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,984. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

