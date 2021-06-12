Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. 1,262,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

