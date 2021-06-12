Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,955 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $55.63. 2,849,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.