Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,340 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.