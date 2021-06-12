Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.69. 3,286,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,445. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

