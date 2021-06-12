Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,193.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,955 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.46. The stock had a trading volume of 808,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,915. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

