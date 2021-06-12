Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 706,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,994. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

