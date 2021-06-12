Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

INBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 14,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,209. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

