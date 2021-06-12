Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $880.66. 444,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $840.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

