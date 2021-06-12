Premier Asset Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,570 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Pure Storage worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

PSTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 2,927,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,257. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

