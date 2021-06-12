Premier Asset Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,250 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up about 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.