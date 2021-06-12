Premier Asset Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

AMD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.31. 24,310,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,082,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,782 shares of company stock valued at $42,615,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

