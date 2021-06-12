Premier Asset Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

