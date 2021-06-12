Premier Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,463,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

