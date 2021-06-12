Premier Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,270. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.