Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.24. 1,460,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,112. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.