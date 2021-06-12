Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.93 on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,441.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

