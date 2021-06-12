Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 2.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 76,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. 1,931,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

