Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

