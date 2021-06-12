Premier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 236.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,605 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for 3.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Toll Brothers worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 142,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 14.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 2,310,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

