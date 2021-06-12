Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.49 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 2,144,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

