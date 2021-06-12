Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.17. 638,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

