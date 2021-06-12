Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,057,000. General Electric makes up about 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,365,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,633,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.