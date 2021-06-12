Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

