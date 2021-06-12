Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,555 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 1.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. 412,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

