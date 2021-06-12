Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 199.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,240 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 3,552,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.