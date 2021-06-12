Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.15. 1,935,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,051. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

