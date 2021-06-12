Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $14,328,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,063. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

